Actor and singer Sofia Carson and songwriter Diane Warren will perform the Oscar-nominated song ''Applause'' from Tell It Like a Woman at next month's Academy Awards ceremony. This is the second nominated song announced after Rihanna was confirmed to perform her track from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, reports Variety. Oscars 2023: Rihanna To Perform ‘Lift Me Up’ Song at the Academy Awards in March.

Applause marks Warren's 14th career Oscar nomination, which comes after chart-topping hits such as ''I Don't Wanna Miss a Thing'' from Armageddon (1998) and ''Because You Loved Me'' from Up Close and Personal (1996), reports Variety. However, she has yet to win. Oscar-winner Cher was tapped to present Warren with an Honorary Oscar at the 2022 Governors Awards.Carson is a multiplatinum recording artist and released her self-titled debut album in 2022. Oscars 2023: Rihanna to Perform 'Lift Me Up' Song at 95th Academy Awards!

Warren triumphed recently over fellow nominees Rihanna and Lady Gaga at the Society of Composers and Lyricists Awards, winning outstanding original song. The other song nominees are: ''Hold My Hand'' from Top Gun: Maverick (Lady Gaga and Bloodpop), ''Naatu Naatu'' from RRR (Kala Bhairava, M M Keeravani, Rahul Sipligunj) and ''This Is a Life'' from Everything Everywhere All at Once (David Byrne, Ryan Lott and Mitski). Hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, the 95th annual Oscars will be held on Sunday, March 12, at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood.

