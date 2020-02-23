Digvijaya Singh to Meet Jyotiraditya Scindia Tomorrow

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Feb 23 (ANI): Congress leader Digvijaya Singh will meet Jyotiraditya Scindia on Monday in Guna amid the ongoing war of words going between Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath and Scindia.The war of words between Kamal Nath and Scindia over 'manifesto promises in Madhya Pradesh' received mixed responses from political leaders. While some extended supports to Scindia, others said that the duo must resolve their internal differences within the party.On February 15, Congress leader Singh had said that Jyotiraditya is not against anybody and that the party is "together" under the leadership of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath."Scindia Ji is not against anybody. The Congress party is together under the leadership of Kamal Nath Ji," Digvijay Singh, a former Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, had said. (ANI)

