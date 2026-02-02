Mumbai, February 2: India Post has officially launched its recruitment drive for 2026, inviting applications for 28,740 Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS) positions across various postal circles nationwide. The registration process began today, February 2, 2026, on the official portal, offering opportunities for the roles of Branch Postmaster (BPM) and Assistant Branch Postmaster (ABPM). Interested candidates can submit their applications online through the official website, indiapostgdsonline.gov.in, until the closing deadline.

The 2026 recruitment cycle aims to strengthen the rural postal network and enhance doorstep banking and mail delivery services. Unlike most government recruitment processes, selection for these posts is based on a merit-calculated system rather than a written entrance examination, making it a highly competitive avenue for secondary school graduates. India Post GDS Recruitment 2026: Registration for 28,740 Branch Postmaster and Other Posts Begins at indiapostgdsonline.gov.in; Check Salary and Timeline Here.

How to Apply India Post GDS Recruitment 2026:

Visit the official website: indiapostgdsonline.gov.in.

Complete the initial registration by providing a mobile number and email ID.

Fill out the application form with personal and educational details.

Upload a scanned photograph and signature in the prescribed format.

Select the preferred divisions and posts.

Pay the application fee (INR 100 for General/OBC; exempt for Female, SC/ST, and PwD candidates).

Submit and print the application for future reference.

Eligibility Criteria and Educational Requirements

To be eligible for the GDS 2026 intake, candidates must have passed the 10th standard (Secondary School Examination) from a recognised board. A key requirement is that the applicant must have passed Mathematics and English as elective or compulsory subjects.

In addition to academic qualifications, candidates must be proficient in the local language of the postal circle they are applying for. Proficiency in computer operations and cycling is also listed as a mandatory prerequisite for all GDS roles. How To Apply for RRB Group D Recruitment 2026?

Age Limit and Relaxations

The age bracket for applicants is set between 18 and 40 years as of the registration start date. However, in accordance with government guidelines, age relaxations are provided for specific categories:

SC/ST: 5 years

OBC: 3 years

PwD: 10 years

The selection process is entirely automated. A merit list will be generated based on the marks obtained in the 10th standard, calculated to a precision of four decimal places. Candidates are not required to appear for any interviews or written tests.

Once the merit list is released, shortlisted candidates will undergo a Document Verification (DV) process at their respective divisional headquarters. Failure to produce original certificates during this stage will result in immediate disqualification.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (India Today), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 02, 2026 01:08 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).