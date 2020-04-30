Dilip Ghosh Moves HC Questioning Legality of West Bengal Govt's Death Audit Panel

Kolkata, Apr 30 (PTI) BJP's West Bengal unit president Dilip Ghosh on Thursday filed a PIL before the Calcutta High Court, questioning the legality of a death audit committee set up by the state government to look into the causes of the death of patients before declaring whether these are caused by COVID-19.

The public interest litigation also questioned the state health department's decision to ban patients from keeping mobile phones with them in CCUs and ICUs of hospitals.

The formation of the audit committee has created a political furore in the state with opposition parties questioning the motive for doing so.

The BJP state president challenged the formation of the committee, questioning its legality.

The PIL also prayed for a direction to the state government to provide PPEs and ensure other protective measures for police personnel engaged in various law and order duties during the coronavirus pandemic.

