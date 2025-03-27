Singrauli, March 27: The National Center for Seismology (NCS) reported a mild earthquake of magnitude 3.5 on Thursday in Singrauli, Madhya Pradesh. The earthquake struck the city at a depth of 5 km at 16:38 PM(IST). Earthquake in New Zealand: Strong Quake of Magnitude 6.5 on Richter Scale Hits Country; Emergency Minister Mitchell Says Potential Danger Along Shoreline.

https://x.com/NCS_Earthquake/status/1905195839997509821 "Earthquake of Magnitude: 3.5, Occurred on 26-03-25, 3:10 PM IST, Lat: 24.21°N & Long:82.57°E, Depth: 10Km, Location: Singrauli, Madhya Pradesh," NCS posted on X.

