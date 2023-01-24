Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 24 (ANI): Raveena Tandon wears many hats! Apart from being a National Award-winning actor, she is also known to be a philanthropist, associated with various causes.

She has also been recognised by the Women and Child Ministry for the significant roles she has played over the years in empowering women. After she adopted two daughters as a single mother at age 21, she was dubbed a pioneer!

Now, she has been selected by the Ministry to attend the esteemed W20 as a delegate. W20 is the Women's Empowerment engagement wing at the G20.

The Women 20 (W20) is an official G20 engagement group, established during the Turkish presidency in 2015. The objective is to ensure that gender considerations are mainstreamed into G20 discussions and translated into the G20 Leaders Declaration as policies and commitments that foster gender equality and women's economic empowerment.

When asked about this, she said, "I am honoured to be invited and to represent 675 million Indian women in India as part of this delegation. Women in our country contribute to diverse sectors to run the economy and their efforts should be recognized internationally. Having This summit is a fantastic opportunity to empower women and provide them with more rights for their full social and economic participation. The proposed priority areas to be discussed are very much in line with my expectations."

Working diligently with a number of organisations, including UNICEF, Cry, the White Ribbon Alliance for Safe Motherhood, the Spina Bifida Association, and the Smile Foundation, Raveena has been fighting for the rights of girls. She also single-handedly housed 30 girls in her own house and built an orphanage in Vasai for them after they were thrown out by their landlord.

Meanwhile, on the work front, she made her web debut with 'Aranyak' in 2021, in which she played a tough cop. The series received a positive response from the audience and critics as well.

She was last seen in the blockbuster film 'KGF 2' alongside South star Yash.

If we talk about her future projects, Raveena will rekindle her on-screen chemistry with Sanjay Dutt after a two-year gap in the upcoming romantic-comedy 'Ghudchadi'. (ANI)

