Kolkata, February 23: Former Railway Minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Mukul Roy passed away on Monday at Apollo Hospital in Salt Lake, Kolkata. Roy suffered a cardiac arrest at 1.30 am, his son, Subhranshu Roy, confirmed. On June 11, 2021, Roy and his son Subhranshu Roy joined TMC in the presence of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Following his passing, BJP leader Dilip Ghosh paid tribute to Roy, remembering him as an experienced politician who was held in high regard during his time with the Bharatiya Janata Party. "He was an experienced politician. He became a Union Minister too. When he came to the BJP, he was given a lot of respect. From 2019-2021, he was with us. Later, he left the BJP and went to the TMC. For the last 2-3 years, he has been ill and could not actively participate in politics. I pray that his soul rests in peace," he told ANI. Mukul Roy Dies: Former Railway Minister and TMC Leader Passes Away at 73 in Kolkata After Prolonged Illness.

BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari also made an X post regarding the late TMC leader, expressing grief over the news of his passing and sending condolences to his family. "Deeply disheartened to learn about the sad demise of Senior Politician; Shri Mukul Roy. My sincere condolences to his family. Praying that his soul attains eternal peace. Om Shanti." he wrote on X. Mukul Roy Dies: Know All About Former Railway Minister and TMC Stalwart As He Passes Away at 71.

Roy, who served as a former Rajya Sabha MP and Railway Minister, was among the founding members of Trinamool Congress. He later switched sides from TMC to BJP in 2017 and contested the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections from Krishnangar Uttar constituency, defeating TMC candidate actor Koushani Mukherjee. However, following West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee's return to power in the 2021 West Bengal assembly elections, he later rejoined TMC along with his son Shubranshu Roy.

