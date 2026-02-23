ONGC Limited (NSE: ONGC) stocks opened on a negative note today, on Monday, February 23, as soon as the stock market opened for trading. According to the National Stock Exchange (NSE) website, shares of ONGC Limited (NSE: ONGC) were trading at INR 272.85 and fell by INR 5.80 or 2.08 per cent. Earlier, the Public Enterprises Selection Board (PESB) has recommended Shri Satyan Kumar for the post of Director (Strategy & Corporate Affairs) at Oil & Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC), a Schedule 'A' Central Public Sector Enterprise. The recommendation was made during the PESB meeting No. 13/2026 held at 08:45 AM on February 20. Stocks to Buy or Sell Today, February 23, 2026: NTPC Green, Bharti Airtel, L&T Among Shares Likely to Remain in Spotlight on Monday.

ONGC Share Price Today, February 23

(Photo Credits: NSE Website)

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (NSE Website). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)