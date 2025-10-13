New Delhi [India], October 13 (ANI): The 30th edition of the European Union Film Festival (EUFF) is set to start from October 31 in New Delhi, followed by the screenings in Bengaluru and Hyderabad.

According to a press note shared by EUFF, the Delhi leg of the festival will present 28 acclaimed films from all EU Member States and Ukraine, before travelling to Bengaluru and Hyderabad.

Also Read | Did Ahaan Panday CONFIRM His Relationship With 'Saiyaara' Co-Star Aneet Padda? Actor Shares Unseen Glimpses From Coldplay Concert Ahead of Her 23rd Birthday.

Through this vibrant showcase of European films, EUFF continues to foster Indo-European cultural collaboration, offering audiences a Window to Europe, its people, culture and society.

Audiences in New Delhi can experience the festival across four venues: India Habitat Centre, Instituto Cervantes, Goethe-Institut / Max Mueller Bhavan, and Liszt Institute - Hungarian Cultural Centre.

Also Read | 'Tron: Ares' Box Office: Jared Leto's Sci-Fi Saga Opens Below 'Tron: Legacy'; Underperforms Both in North America and Globally.

Organised by the Delegation of the European Union to India, in collaboration with the Embassies of EU Member States and regional partners, EUFF 2025 will screen some of the critically acclaimed films that explore themes of resilience, hope, identity, and the celebration of life.

Speaking about the festival, Herve Delphin, the Ambassador of the European Union to India, said, "This year marks a truly special milestone for us at the EUFF, as we celebrate 30 years of cultural exchange, creativity, and dialogue between Europe and India through cinema. Films have always been a powerful unifier, and in recent years, collaborations between Indian and European filmmakers have only deepened, bringing together diverse perspectives and shared stories through co-productions. Europe and India, as two of the world's largest film industries, share rich cinematic traditions and a long history of collaboration and cross-fertilisation. The EU Film Festival is more than just a showcase, it's an invitation for audiences to engage with cinema that is thought-provoking, inspiring, and deeply human. EUFF 2025 is, above all, a celebration of creativity, diversity, and the timeless power of storytelling to connect people across borders," as quoted in a press note.

This year's line-up includes some of the most anticipated European films, including 'The Missile' (Finland), 'Dying' (Germany), 'Matters of the Heart' (Denmark), and 'Happy' (Austria).

According to the press note, 'Matters of the Heart' (Denmark) tells an intimate portrayal of family trauma and reconciliation, while 'Happy' (Austria) tells the moving story of an undocumented Indian father striving to secure a future for his daughter.

'Julie Keeps Quiet' (Belgium) explores silence and systemic abuse within the world of sports, and 'The Trap' (Bulgaria) presents a rural morality tale.

From Croatia comes 'Pelican', a comic yet heartfelt story of self-discovery, and from the Czech Republic, 'The Waves' will be screened at the festival. It is a gripping historical thriller set during the Prague Spring of 1968.

Estonia's Lioness unfolds as a tense mother-daughter thriller, while Finland's 'The Missile' offers a darkly comic portrait of small-town life.

France's 'Holy Cow' tells a powerful story of courage and independence in the Alps, while Greece's Behind the Haystacks examines faith, debt, and generational conflict through a poignant family drama.

According to Artur Zaborski, the festival curator, this year's selection at EUFF is "bold and deeply moving" as it pays tribute to resilience and creativity.

"This year's selection at EUFF 2025 is both bold and deeply moving. It's a celebration of courage, imagination, joy and a tribute to the resilience and creativity that define Europe today," said Artur Zaborski, the festival's curator.

"These films cross borders and generations, weaving together stories of identity, love, hope, and defiance. They remind us that even in turbulent times, people continue to dream, create, and find beauty in the everyday. Each screening invites audiences to see Europe not only as a continent, but as a living mosaic of emotions, struggles, and triumphs. This year's programme radiates both strength and tenderness -- it's about the joy of being human in all its complexity. I believe audiences will leave inspired, moved, and uplifted, reminded of cinema's extraordinary power to connect us through empathy, laughter, and wonder," added Artur Zaborski as per the press note.

All films will screen with English subtitles, and entry will be on a first-come, first-served basis. Some titles carry an 18+ rating.

Here is the full lineup of movies at EUFF 2025.

Austria / Happy; Belgium / Julie Keeps Quiet; Bulgaria / The Trap; Croatia / Pelican; Czech Republic / The Waves; Cyprus / Smaragda - I Got Thick Skin and I Can't Jump; Denmark / Matters of the Heart; Estonia / Lioness; Finland / The Missile; France / Holy Cow; Germany / Dying; Greece / Behind the Haystacks; Hungary / Three Thousand Numbered Pieces; Ireland / That They May Face the Rising Sun; Italy / TBC; Latvia / Soviet Milk; Lithuania / Tasty; Luxembourg / Breathing Underwater; Malta / Castillo; Netherlands / Memory Lane; Poland / It's Not My Film; Portugal / Bad Living; Romania / Three Kilometres to the End of the World; Slovakia / The Hungarian Dressmaker; Slovenia / Family Therapy; Spain / Ei 47; Sweden / The Swedish Torpedo; Ukraine / Oxygen Station. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)