It looks like Saiyaara stars Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda are finally planning to make their relationship official. Ever since the release of their movie in July 2025, social media has been buzzing with speculations about the duo dating, after they were spotted together on vacations and at other events. Ahead of Aneet's special day, Ahaan has finally shared his birthday wish for his debut film's co-star and rumoured partner on social media. The actor surprised fans by posting some lovely glimpses from their time at the Coldplay concert. Fans Defend ‘Saiyaara’ Star Aneet Padda Over Backlash After Her Old Video Singing ‘Lab Pe Aati Hai Dua’ Urdu Poem During ‘Big Girls Don’t Cry’ Shoot Goes Viral (Watch).

Ahaan Panday's Cute Birthday Wish for Aneet Padda

Taking to his Instagram stories on Monday (October 13), Ahaan Panday shared several glimpses from his time at Coldplay's concert, which he attended with his Saiyaara girl Aneet Padda. The first pictures showed Aneet making goofy expressions as Ahaan poses for a selfie with his eyes shut. The second picture showed Aneet watching the fireworks at the concert with Ahaan, capturing the beautiful moment.

The third and final glimpse showed Ahaan and Aneet flaunting their LED wristbands as Chris Martin enchants the crowd with "Fix You". The updates show that the rumoured couple were having the time of their lives.

Ahaan Panday Drops Early Birthday Wish for Rumoured Girlfriend Aneet Padda – See Pics

(Photo Credits: Instagram)

Are Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda Really Dating?

While the actors have never publicly addressed the dating rumours, a report in Deccan Chronicle suggested that the two are in a committed relationship. A source close to YRF told the portal, "Theirs is one of the most beautiful stories in the entertainment industry. It happened organically while they were shooting together for Saiyaara. She was innocent and vulnerable. He looked after her during the shooting. They drew closed as they worked. Eventuall,y friendhsip turned into a deep love. Aneet and Ahaan are in a commited relationship." ‘Saiyaara’ Star Ahaan Panday Spends a Heartwarming Day With School Kids in Mumbai, Motivates Them To Dream Big (View Post).

Ahaan Panday Aneet Padda’s Work Front

If reports are to be believed, Aneet Padda will be next seen in Maddock Films' Shakti Shalini. She also has a legal drama titled Navya. On the other hand, Ahaan Panday will reportedly join hands with YRF for another romantic musical.

