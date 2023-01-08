Washington [US], January 8 (ANI): Rapper-actor 50 Cent announced that he was working a TV show based on the 2022 movie '8 Mile', which was based on the life of Eminem.

According to Deadline, a US-based news outlet, in an appearance on Big Boy TV, the producer of Power announced that he is working with the 'Lose Yourself' hitmaker to bring the series to television.

"I'm gonna bring his 8 Mile to television. We're in motion," he said in a report by Deadline. "It's gonna be big. I ain't got no duds. I'm battin' a hundred, I'm battin' a hundred."

50 Cent, whose real name is Curtis Jackson, also said, "I think it should be there for his legacy because it's important to me that they understand it." The rapper teased that the series would provide a "backstory" and showcase the lead's younger years.

After 50 Cent's interview, the rapper shared a screenshot of an article by Billboard adding, "Yeah, and you thought I was PLAYING around. I'm so serious man! This is gonna be crazy."

It was recently made public that Starz was developing three spinoffs that would expand 50 Cent's BMF universe.

As per a report by Deadline, Curtis Hanson was the director of the 2002 movie 8 Mile. Eminem played the lead role in the movie, partially based on his life and ascent to fame. Jimmy, a white rapper who goes by B-Rabbit, is portrayed by Eminem as he embarks on his hip-hop career.

Kim Basinger, Brittany Murphy, and Mekhi Phifer were among the other actors who starred in the movie.

'Lose Yourself' won Eminem an Oscar for Best Original Song. (ANI)

