New Delhi [India], February 2: Etihad Guest, the award-winning loyalty programme of the UAE's national carrier, Etihad Airways, today announced a new partnership with The Postcard Hotel, Asia's acclaimed luxury hospitality brand. This marks a significant milestone for the programme as it expands its network of premium partners and embarks on a new chapter in redefining luxury travel. Etihad Guest's new hotel partnership in South Asia underscores the airline's deep commitment to the region and its discerning travellers.

Through this collaboration, Etihad Guest members can now earn Miles each time they book and stay at any of The Postcard Hotel's distinctive properties across India, Bhutan, and Sri Lanka - unlocking more rewarding ways to experience authentic, destination-led luxury.

Etihad Guest members staying two or three nights at any Postcard property will earn 2,000 Miles, while those staying four nights or more will receive 4,000 Miles plus a complimentary night stay. The partnership brings together The Postcard Hotel's signature brand of intimate luxury with Etihad Guest's globally celebrated rewards programme, offering travellers meaningful and memorable journeys.

Arik De, Chief Revenue and Commercial Officer, Etihad Airways, said, "At Etihad our commitment has always been to deliver exceptional customer service and Etihad Guest stands as a testament to the same. Our connection with India and the region goes far beyond our network - it reflects a shared appreciation for culture, hospitality, and meaningful travel. We're delighted to welcome The Postcard Hotel to Etihad Guest, expanding the breadth of the programme in the region. This collaboration is a strategic step in deepening our engagement with the Indian subcontinent, offering travellers distinctive experiences that celebrate the region's richness while enhancing the value of being an Etihad Guest member."

Kapil Chopra, Founder and CEO of The Postcard Hotel, remarks, "We are delighted to join hands with Etihad Airways, a brand whose ethos of excellence and guest-centric service mirrors our own. This alliance enables Etihad Guest members to immerse themselves in the world of The Postcard Hotel--where every moment is designed to transcend expectations and deliver authentic, unforgettable luxury and experience our award-winning hospitality."

Founded in 2018 by Kapil Chopra, with a team of experienced hoteliers, The Postcard Hotel has redefined modern Indian hospitality through its philosophy of intimate, immersive, and destination-led experiences. Each of its 11 properties across India, Bhutan, and Sri Lanka reflects the local culture and surroundings -- from tranquil beaches to lush hillsides and heritage enclaves. Guests enjoy unparalleled flexibility, including anytime check-in and check-out, and breakfast served at leisure, ensuring a stay that feels personal and unhurried.

Deepening Etihad's Commitment to India

This announcement further highlights Etihad's ongoing investment in India -- from strategic partnerships and sponsorships with Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai City FC, to locally inspired cuisine and Hindi-language digital experiences reaffirming its long-standing relationship with the Indian traveller.

India remains one of Etihad's most important markets, with more than two decades of operations and a rapidly expanding base of Etihad Guest members. The airline operates 185 flights per week to 11 Indian gateways, connecting travellers seamlessly between India, Abu Dhabi, and destinations across its global network.

Etihad Guest continues to expand its global partner ecosystem, offering members the opportunity to earn and redeem Miles across an extensive network of travel and lifestyle brands.

About Etihad Airways

Etihad Airways, the national airline of the UAE, was formed in 2003 and quickly went on to become one of the world's leading airlines. From its home in Abu Dhabi, Etihad flies to passenger and cargo destinations in the Middle East, Africa, Europe, Asia, Australia, and North America. Together with Etihad's codeshare partners, Etihad's network offers access to hundreds of international destinations. In recent years, Etihad has received numerous awards for its superior service and products, cargo offering, loyalty programme and more. To learn more, visit etihad.com.

About The Postcard Hotel

Founded in December 2018 by Kapil Chopra along with accomplished hospitality leaders Akanksha Lamba, Anirudh Kandpal and Raman Bansal, The Postcard Hotel was born of a desire to re-imagine luxury travel through design, authenticity and service. With a portfolio of luxury resorts across Goa, Kochi, Gir (Gujarat), Leh (Ladakh), Durrung Tea Estate (Assam), Maravanthe Beach (Karnataka), Thimpu (Bhutan), Galle (Sri Lanka), and Chitwan (Nepal) and beyond, the brand is known for crafting intimate and immersive stays that reflect their surroundings and offer understated refinement. The Postcard Hotel is now opening a new luxury hotel every quarter, making it the fastest growing hotel brand in the world.

In a recent triumph at the World Travel Awards Asia & Oceania Gala Ceremony 2025 in Hong Kong, The Postcard Hotel was named Asia's Leading Boutique Hotel Brand 2025, with its distinctive properties across India collectively securing 11 prestigious awards--a testament to the brand's growing leadership in luxury experiential hospitality.

