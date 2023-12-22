Washington DC [US], December 22 (ANI): The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences on Friday announced the shortlists in 10 categories for the upcoming 96th Oscars.

Actor Margot Robbie's meta-comedy film 'Barbie' had the most mentions with five including sound, original song for its three submissions from Billie Eilish ("What I Was Made For?"), Dua Lipa ("Dance the Night") and Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt ("I'm Just Ken"), and original score, from the latter duo. The big miss for "Barbie" was in makeup and hairstyling, which was the category that yielded the most surprises, as per Variety, a US-based media outlet.

Also Read | Salaar – Part One Ceasefire: Prabhas Fans Go Berserk as They Flare Torches, Confetti, Light Show To Celebrate Movie Release.

The nominations voting period will run from January 11-16, 2024, with the official nominations announcement on January 23.

Here are the 96th Oscars shortlists:

Also Read | Rebel Moon Part One – A Child of Fire Movie Review: Zack Snyder’s Ambitious Space Saga is Riddled With Cliches And Unoriginal Ideas (LatestLY Exclusive).

1. DOCUMENTARY FEATURE FILM

American SymphonyApolonia, ApoloniaBeyond UtopiaBobi Wine: The People's PresidentDesperate Souls, Dark City and the Legend of Midnight CowboyThe Eternal MemoryFour DaughtersGoing to Mars: The Nikki Giovanni ProjectIn the RearviewStamped from the BeginningStill: A Michael J. Fox MovieA Still Small Voice32 SoundsTo Kill a Tiger20 Days in Mariupol

2. DOCUMENTARY SHORT FILM

The ABCs of Book BanningThe Barber of Little RockBearBetween Earth & SkyBlack Girls Play: The Story of Hand GamesCamp CourageDeciding VoteHow We Get FreeIf Dreams Were Lightning: Rural Healthcare CrisisIsland in BetweenThe Last Repair ShopLast Song from KabulNai Nai & Wai PoOasisWings of Dust

3. INTERNATIONAL FEATURE FILM

Armenia, AmerikatsiBhutan, The Monk and the GunDenmark, The Promised LandFinland, Fallen LeavesFrance, The Taste of ThingsGermany, The Teachers' LoungeIceland, GodlandItaly, Io CapitanoJapan, Perfect DaysMexico, TotemMorocco, The Mother of All LiesSpain, Society of the SnowTunisia, Four DaughtersUkraine, 20 Days in MariupolUnited Kingdom, The Zone of Interest

4. MAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLING Beau Is AfraidFerrariGoldaKillers of the Flower MoonThe Last Voyage of the DemeterMaestroNapoleonOppenheimerPoor ThingsSociety of the Snow

5. MUSIC (ORIGINAL SCORE)

American FictionAmerican SymphonyBarbieThe Boy and the HeronThe Color PurpleElementalThe HoldoversIndiana Jones and the Dial of DestinyKillers of the Flower MoonOppenheimerPoor ThingsSaltburnSociety of the SnowSpider-Man: Across the Spider-VerseThe Zone of Interest

6. MUSIC (ORIGINAL SONG)

It Never Went Away from American SymphonyDear Alien (Who Art In Heaven) from Asteroid CityDance The Night from BarbieI'm Just Ken from BarbieWhat Was I Made For? from BarbieKeep It Movin' from The Color PurpleSuperpower (I) from The Color PurpleThe Fire Inside from Flamin' HotHigh Life from Flora and SonMeet In The Middle from Flora and SonCan't Catch Me Now from The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & SnakesWahzhazhe (A Song For My People) from Killers of the Flower MoonQuiet Eyes from Past LivesRoad To Freedom from RustinAm I Dreaming from Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

7. ANIMATED SHORT FILM

BoomEevaHumo (Smoke)I'm HipA Kind of TestamentKoerkorter (Dog Apartment)Letter to a PigNinety-Five SensesOnce upon a StudioOur UniformPachydermePete27War Is Over! Inspired by the Music of John & YokoWild Summon

8. LIVE ACTION SHORT FILM

The AfterThe Anne Frank Gift ShopAn Avocado PitBienvenidos a Los AngelesDead CatGood BoyInvincibleInvisible BorderKnight of FortuneThe One Note ManRed, White and BlueThe ShepherdStrange Way of LifeThe Wonderful Story of Henry SugarYellow

9. SOUND

BarbieThe CreatorFerrariThe KillerKillers of the Flower MoonMaestroMission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part OneNapoleonOppenheimerThe Zone of Interest

10. VISUAL EFFECTS

The CreatorGodzilla Minus OneGuardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3Indiana Jones and the Dial of DestinyMission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part OneNapoleonPoor ThingsRebel Moon - Part One: A Child of FireSociety of the SnowSpider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

The 96th Oscars is scheduled to take place on March 10, 2024, in Los Angeles. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)