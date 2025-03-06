By Suvir Saran

New Delhi [India], March 6 (ANI): I arrived in Delhi later than I had planned, the air thick with the scent of marigolds, the city pulsing with a kind of joy that only an Indian wedding can summon. The rhythm of the dhol had already begun to reverberate through the streets, a primal beat calling people to dance, to celebrate, to witness the sacred union of two souls. Vardaan Marwah--my mentee, my business partner, my son, my confidant--was getting married, and the world was gathering to honor it. Not just to eat and drink and dance under the chandeliers of excess, but to stand as witnesses, to offer a benediction, to become part of a greater whole. Because that is what Indian weddings are--not mere ceremonies, not just a tying of knots or a signing of papers, but a sacred merging of past and future, a moment where lineage meets legacy, where generations gather to fortify the bridge that carries love forward.

Also Read | 'Do Something Original': BLACKPINK's Jennie Called Out For Plagiarising Alia Bhatt's 'Rani' Theme From 'RRKPK' For Her New Single.

Vardaan is not just a man I know; he is a man I have known, a man I have watched grow, a man whose footsteps I have walked beside, whose triumphs I have applauded, whose struggles I have silently borne in my own way. He is one of my three sons, all from different sets of parents, three students, three mentees, three young people that I have, in my own way, raised with tough love, with education, with tutelage--not just in the culinary arts, but in the arts of living and loving and sharing and caring. With Vardaan's wedding, I knew that the next milestones in life were already waiting for the other two--Haridashv Malhotra and Ashish Sharma--both of whom, in their own time, would walk this same path. But today, it was Vardaan's turn, and today, I felt the weight of the years, the knowledge that as a mentor, as a teacher, as an elder, as a guru, I had not just taught them to cook, but to feed, not just taught them to create, but to nurture, not just taught them to succeed, but to stand, to fall, to rebuild. I have shown them the mirror of my own life, its cracks, its unfinished edges, its stories and histories that aren't always rosy and pink. This wedding was not just a milestone for him; it was one for me, for all of us, for the family we had created beyond the bounds of blood and name.

And standing there, in the midst of the swirling silks and the scent of jasmine, I thought of how love is not just something we fall into, but something we are taught, something we inherit, something we pass on. And Shavika Dua, the woman who now stood beside him, was someone who had inherited love in the right way, someone who understood the art of presence and the power of absence, who knew that true strength lies not in loudness but in stillness, not in taking space but in making space. She was not just his complement, she was his counterpoint, the harmony to his melody, the quiet storm to his lightning flash.

Also Read | Janhvi Kapoor Birthday: Meet the Modern Muse Who is Redefining Ethereal Elegance (View Pics).

I have seen such love before, seen it in the way my mother stood beside my father for fifty years, letting him shine while she held the sky above him, letting him perform while she played the silent composer. And when my father was gone, the world discovered what we had always known--my mother was not merely a witness to his brilliance; she was his brilliance. She had only chosen not to compete with the man she loved. Love does not seek the stage; it builds it. Love does not demand attention; it nurtures it. And as I watched Shavika, I knew that one day, decades from now, she would stand where my mother stands today--strong, wise, luminous with a light that never needed a spotlight to shine.

The mehendi night was a whirlwind of colors and textures, henna-stained hands weaving through the air, laughter bursting like firecrackers against the velvet of the evening. Mahesh Bhatt, the dhol player, commanded the crowd with his rhythmic wit, teasing, taunting, playing his drum like a heartbeat, like a call to arms, like an anthem of ancestry itself. He called my mother "Helen," not knowing that my mother is as far from the cabaret queen of Bollywood as the moon is from the sun. And yet, I smiled, because in that moment, in the swirl of gold and green, in the pulse of music and memory, it felt right. Because Helen was my father's favorite actress. And when he sang--oh, how he sang--he often sang the songs she danced to, the melodies she made famous, the tunes that shaped his youth and his dreams. And now, decades later, in this home, in this wedding, in this moment, a dhol player had unknowingly spoken my father's language, had unknowingly whispered a memory back into existence. Weddings have a way of making the past and present collide, of reminding us who we are and where we come from.

Vardaan was everywhere, a host, a caretaker, a dreamer in motion. It was his wedding, and yet he was the one ensuring everyone else was fed, was comfortable, was having the time of their lives. It was his night, but he gave it away so generously, so effortlessly, that he became the invisible thread stitching the entire evening together. My father was like that. The life of every party, the center of every gathering, but not because he demanded to be. Because he understood something fundamental--that a celebration is only as grand as the joy it shares. And Vardaan, without knowing it, had inherited that.

Indian weddings are not for the faint of heart. They are long, they are loud, they are layered with ritual and meaning, with poetry disguised as tradition, with moments so fleeting they slip through your fingers like silk. They are not just about two people; they are about two khandans, two families, two villages of hearts and histories coming together to weave something new. They are not just about the couple standing at the altar, but about the hundreds who stand around them, promising in unspoken ways to be there, to hold, to support, to celebrate, to mourn if necessary, to witness and to carry forth.

People came from everywhere--Hamburg, America, Canada, England, Jammu, Jodhpur, Udaipur and beyond. Why? Because weddings are a contract not just between two individuals, but between them and their people. The presence of friends and family is not just an indulgence, it is an investment, a vow, a whispered promise that says, we were here when it began, and we will be here when it continues.

And yet, a marriage is not just the sum of its guests, nor the opulence of its arrangements, nor the grandeur of its celebrations. A marriage is a mosaic--not a fusion, but a careful arrangement of distinct, brilliant, individual pieces. Vardaan and Shavika are not merging into one; they are becoming more than they were, more than the sum of their parts. A chef, a creator, a man who feeds not just with food but with laughter, with care, with endless energy. A PR maven, a woman who amplifies others, who gives without demanding, who builds empires without standing atop them. Together, they are not one thing; they are everything.

I wish them not just joy, but wisdom, not just love, but understanding, not just happiness, but the resilience to weather storms and still find their way home to each other. I wish them the kind of togetherness that does not suffocate, but expands, the kind of bond that does not bind, but frees.

Their wedding was grand, but their marriage will be grander. Because at the heart of it, beyond the gold and the glitter, beyond the silk and the speeches, beyond the fireworks and the flower-laden mandaps, was something far rarer--a promise, a partnership, a mosaic waiting to be built, a story waiting to be written.

And as I watched them, standing there in the glow of their new beginning, I knew that I was not just looking at a couple. I was looking at a future, shimmering like a thousand tiny mirrored tiles, catching the light in different ways, always changing, always shining.

And I knew, beyond a doubt, that this--this love, this partnership, this creation--would last. (ANI/Suvir Saran)

Disclaimer: Suvir Saran is a Masterchef, Author, Hospitality Consultant And Educator. The views expressed in this article are his own.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)