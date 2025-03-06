BLACKPINK’s Jennie has once again captured attention, but this time for less-than-complimentary reasons. The global K-pop sensation recently teased her forthcoming track, "Like Jennie," on social media. However, her post quickly sparked backlash as fans noticed uncanny resemblances between her new song and Alia Bhatt's introduction song, "Rani," from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. This revelation has ignited a firestorm of controversy, with numerous critics accusing Jennie of plagiarism, thus overshadowing the excitement surrounding her anticipated release. Jennie Is Coming! BLACKPINK Singer Set to Release Her First Studio Album ‘Ruby’ Featuring Dua Lipa and Kali Uchis on March 7 (Watch Teaser Video).

Is “Like Jennie” Copy-Paste Version of Alia Bhatt’s “Rani”?

The internet has been abuzz, heavily criticising the teaser for Jennie's "Like Jennie" song and sharing how its beats and chant-like vocals closely resemble the introduction and theme music of Alia Bhatt's character, Rani, from Karan Johar's directorial RRKPK. One X user wrote, "Jennie copied the song "Rani" Anthem from the movie Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, which has Indian artist Pritam's credits, in a way that sounds no different." Check out reactions below.

'Copied'

#BLACKPINK's Jennie copied the song 'Rani Anthem' from the movie 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani', which has Indian artist Pritam's credits, in a way that sounds no different. pic.twitter.com/lwtiCS2O7m — K-Pop Base (@kpopbaseee) March 4, 2025

'Jennie Is Plagiarising Pritam'

I cannot believe Jennie is plagiarising Pritam, out of all. Bollywood out of all. https://t.co/C7rR0bNKgG — Sunooprism🌻 (@lararajgirl) March 4, 2025

'Seriously Same'

broo it seriously samee... — tiara-OT7 (@tiara2164356543) March 4, 2025

'Do Something Original'

literally copying Rani's epic entry song. Do something original Jenniepic.twitter.com/Hua05U1CKF https://t.co/UbolDcZEAl — Sonaa💫𓊍 (@tobeginagain__) March 4, 2025

'Damn Word to Word Copying'

Rani rani rani ---- jennie jennie jennie Damn word to word copying Watch blinks say its a sample lol — COLOUR PURPLES (@PurplesCol25761) March 4, 2025

Though Jennie and her team have yet to address the claims, the music exhibits striking similarities, particularly in the pounding beats and the comparable rhythm found in both tracks.

FYI. Jennie’s “Like Jennie” track is set to drop on March 7, 2025. The K-pop artist made her solo debut with the release of "Solo" in South Korea in November 2018. Since then, she has unveiled a series of notable singles, including "You & Me," "Spot" and "Mantra," further establishing her artistic versatility.

