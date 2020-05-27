Entertainment News | Aamir Khan Mourns Demise of Legendary Hockey Player Balbir Singh

Grammy 2020 Most Searched Nominees (Photo Credits: Instagram)

New Delhi [India], May 27 (ANI): Two days after Balbir Singh's demise, megastar Aamir Khan on Wednesday condoled the demise of the legendary hockey player.

The 'PK' actor took to his Instagram stories to mourn the demise of the late hockey player.

Also Read | Mouni Roy Is Fit, Fab and Sexy As She Flaunts Those Abs In Her Latest Instagram Post (View Pics).

"Very saddened to read about the demise of one of our legends. Shri Balbir Singh. It was my privilege and good fortune to ask his blessings," wrote Aamir.

"My heartfelt condolences to Balbirji's family and friends. The country has lost one of her gems," his post further read.

Also Read | Shane Warne Bowled Over by Web Series ‘Money Heist’, Says Can’t Wait for Season 5.

The veteran hockey player had suffered a cardiac arrest on May 12 following which he suffered two more cardiac arrests during the course of his admission to the hospital.

"Balbir Singh passed away this morning," his grandson Kabir said in a statement on Monday.

Balbir Singh was a three-time Olympic gold medal-winning hockey legend.

He played a key role in India's Olympic victories in London (1948), as a vice-captain in Helsinki (1952) and as the captain in Melbourne (1956).

In his illustrious playing career from 1947-1958, Balbir won 61 international caps and scored a whopping 246 goals.

He was also the manager of the 1975 World Cup-winning team. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)