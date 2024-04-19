Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 19 (ANI): Superstar Aamir Khan's son Junaid is all set to enter Bollywood with quite a number of interesting projects.

While his debut project 'Maharaj', created under YRF banner, has already been announced, an official announcement of his second film is still awaited.

And now, as per a source, Junaid has already finished shooting for his second film ahead of the premiere of his first project, 'Maharaj'.

"Despite the demanding schedule, Junaid continues to showcase his versatility as he wraps up a 58-day shoot for his second exciting project," the source informed.

Junaid and Sai Pallavi were recently spotted in Japan shooting for the film.

Speaking of 'Maharaj', it also stars Jaideep Ahlawat, Sharvari and Shalini Pandey. The film has been directed by Siddharth P Malhotra, whose last film was Hichki.

The film's logline reads, Inspired by true events, 'Maharaj' is an incredible David vs Goliath story. Set in the 1800s, it narrates how a regular man, journalist by profession, takes on a powerful role model of society, hailed by many as a messiah for the masses. The fearless reporter wields his pen to go toe-to-toe with this spotless figure of the community in a bid to uncover a series of incidents that shake the very foundation of society.

The period drama is an ode to mankind's spirit to do good, to pursue and discover truth at any cost and to fight for humanity. It shows how one person's will to affect positive social change can triumph over all evil and bring those in power to justice, as per the press release from the film's PR team.

'Maharaj' will be out on OTT. (ANI)

