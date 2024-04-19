The makers of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's directorial series Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar dropped the character promo of Sanjeeda Shaikh as Waheeda on Friday. The newly released video invites the audience to delve deeper into Waheeda's mysterious and captivating character. Waheeda, portrayed by Sanjeeda, is depicted as a woman of unparalleled beauty with an angelic voice. However, her life takes a tragic turn when she experiences an incident that leaves her scarred for life. With her exquisite appearance, graceful dance movements, and mastery of Urdu, Sanjeeda seamlessly fits into the magnum opus world of Heeramandi. Heeramandi – The Diamond Bazaar: Richa Chadha Takes Inspiration From Meena Kumari for Her Role in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Series.

The character introduction video shows Sanjeeda wearing a black coloured embroidered lehenga. She is seen saying, "My voice was unrivalled, so was my beauty. Every mirror would yearn for just a glance of Waheeda. But little did I know, a single scar would scar my fate forever." The post is captioned: "Betrayed and silenced by fate, Waheeda seeks to find redemption beyond beauty... The stunning Sanjeeda Shaikh stars as Waheeda." Riding high on the glorious new phase of her career, Sanjeeda, who was last seen in Fighter earlier this year, is now gearing up to portray a pivotal part in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Heeramandi. Heeramandi – The Diamond Bazaar: Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Series to Premiere on Netflix on May 1 (Watch Video).

Sanjeeda Shaikh Steals the Show in Heeramandi Promo

The series transports viewers to the 1940s, delving into the lives of courtesans filled with love, betrayal, power, and the struggle for independence. Alongside Sanjeeda, the series features Sonakshi Sinha, Manisha Koirala, Richa Chadha, Aditi Rao Hydari, and Sharmin Sehgal in lead roles. Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar is set to premiere on Netflix on May 1.

