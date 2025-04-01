Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 1 (ANI): After nearly a decade-long hiatus, Pakistani actor Fawad Khan is finally returning to Indian cinema in a new romantic comedy titled 'Abir Gulaal'.

The teaser for the film, featuring Khan alongside actress Vaani Kapoor, was released on Tuesday, sparking widespread excitement among fans.

In the teaser, Fawad Khan, who became a household name in India with his stellar performance in 'Zindagi Gulzar Hai' (2012) followed by 'Khoobsurat' (2014) and 'Kapoor & Sons' (2016), captivates Vaani Kapoor's character with his charming rendition of the classic song 'Kuch Naa Kaho' from '1942: A Love Story'.

The duo is seen sharing a tender moment inside a car, enjoying the rain, before the playful exchange of dialogue ignites their chemistry.

When Vaani teasingly asks, "Are you flirting with me?", Fawad responds with his signature charm, "Do you want me to?"

The teaser concludes with the heartwarming message, "Bringing love back."

Along with the teaser, Vaani also shared the film's release date on Instagram, confirming that 'Abir Gulaal' will be hitting theatres on May 9, 2025.

Directed by Aarti S. Bagdi, Abir Gulaal follows the journey of two individuals whose unexpected bond leads them to emotional healing and a blossoming love. According to Bagdi, the film explores how love can emerge as a beautiful, unanticipated consequence of healing.

The film's producers are Vivek B Agrawal, Avantika Hari, and Rakesh Sippy.

Fawad's return to the silver screen comes almost nine years after his last Bollywood film, 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil' (2016), following the controversy around the ban on Pakistani artists after the 2016 Uri Attack. (ANI)

