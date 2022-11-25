Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 25 (ANI): Actor Kichcha Sudeep, on Thursday, said that he will adopt 31 cows, one for each district of Karnataka, under Punyakoti Dattu Yojana.

The aim of the scheme is to make cowsheds financially sound with the cooperation of the public.

Sudeep, on Thursday, performed 'Gau puja' at Animal husbandry minister Prabhu B Chauhan's residence and lauded the state government is doing exemplary work for the conservation of cows.

"The government has increased my responsibility by appointing me as the ambassador of Punyakoti Dattu Yojana. I would like to thank Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and Minister Prabhu Chavan for appointing me," Sudeep said.

Sudeep requested the general public, and film industry artists' organizations to adopt cows.

Earlier this year, Chief Minister Basavaraja Bommai adopted 11 cows on his birthday and implemented his dream cow adoption scheme 'Punyakoti'. When minister Prabhu Chavan announced that he also adopted 31 cows, one for each district, Sudeep told the minister that he will also adopt cows like him.

As many as 100 Goshalas are being established after the implementation of the Prohibition of Cow Slaughter Act in the state of Karnataka.

It is the first state in the country to implement the Punyakoti Adoption Scheme. The minister said that many programs have been implemented including the establishment of the Animal Welfare Board, Animal Helpline Center, Pashu Sanjeevini Ambulance, Gomata Cooperative Society, Atma Nirbhar Goshala.

As far as the expenditure for the maintenance is concerned, Rs 11,000 will be granted under Cattle Adoption Scheme for each cow per year.

The public can donate a minimum of Rs 10 to any of the Goshalas in Punyakoti Dattu Portal for infrastructure and other expenses as per their wish.

The objective of this scheme is to make Goshalas financially sound and run smoothly with the cooperation of the common people. Cow adoption, donation to Goshala and public participation in cattle rearing under the Cattle Feeding Scheme are provided.

Prabhu Chavan requested actor Sudeep to join hands with the government and participate in the cow conservation program.

On the same occasion, actor Sudeep was honoured with a letter of appointment as ambassador of Punyakoti Dattu Yojana and a memento.

Department Secretary Dr Salma K. Faheem, Commissioner S. Ashwathy, Deputy Director Dr Srinivas and many others were present on this occasion. (ANI)

