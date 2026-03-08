Bengaluru, March 8: A horrific incident unfolded late Saturday night, March 7, at a Gurukul residential school in Karnataka's Ballari, where a student went on a violent rampage, leaving one classmate dead and eight others injured. According to the Ballari Police, the attack occurred after dinner while the students were asleep in their dormitory. The suspect reportedly used an iron bed rod to assault his peers indiscriminately, triggering chaos and panic throughout the residential facility.

Emergency responders arrived at the scene shortly after the alarm was raised, transporting nine victims to a local hospital. Medical officials confirmed that one student succumbed to his injuries during treatment, while two others remain in serious condition. The remaining six children are being treated for various levels of physical trauma. The police have taken the suspect into custody, and a heavy police presence remains at the school to facilitate the ongoing investigation and provide security. Karnataka Shocker: Drunk Man Stabs Friend to Death Over Suspected Affair With Wife in Varthur, Arrested.

Student Goes on Rampage, Attacks Sleeping Classmates With Iron Bed Rod in Ballari

The motive behind the sudden outburst remains unclear. Preliminary reports from the Ballari Police suggest that the suspect waited until his roommates were asleep before launching the assault. "He took a bed rod and attacked anyone he could find," a police spokesperson stated, describing a scene of "complete rampage" within the quiet dormitory.

Staff members were alerted by the screams of the victims and managed to intervene, though not before significant damage was done. The school administration has suspended all classes temporarily as forensic teams examine the site for further evidence. Bengaluru Shocker: Woman Kills Live-In Partner With Friends’ Help After Forcing Him to Drink Alcohol and Repeatedly Stabbing; 3 Arrested.

The injured students, aged between 10 and 15, are currently being monitored at a government hospital in Ballari. While six are stable and recovering from non-life-threatening wounds, the two critically injured students have been moved to an intensive care unit.

Grief counselors have been dispatched to the school to assist the traumatized survivors and staff members. Distraught parents gathered at the school gates on Sunday morning, demanding answers regarding the lack of night-time supervision that allowed such an incident to occur.

