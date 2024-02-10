Aditya Chopra To Add NEW Film in YRF’s Spy Universe, Setting Stage for Shah Rukh Khan-Salman Khan Starrer Tiger vs Pathaan – Reports

Post the success of the Tiger franchise and films like War and Pathaan from Bollywood's biggest cinematic universe created by YRF, producer Aditya Chopra is planning to expand the spy universe with a sequel to War 2 and SRK-Salman starrer Tiger VS Pathaan, a film poised to serve as a precursor to an intense face-off between the two characters. Shah Rukh Khan To Unveil Secrets of ‘The Making of a Star’ at World Government Summit in Dubai on February 14 – DEETS Inside!.

And now, as per the latest buzz, Aditya Chopra is also planning to introduce a new element to the YRF Spy Universe's storyline by releasing a new film before setting the stage for the epic face-off between Tiger and Pathaan. "YRF Spy Universe has become a huge draw for audiences worldwide as seen in the box office result that this franchise has delivered.

YRF Planning a New Spy Film Before Tiger vs Pathaan:

Aditya realises the sky high expectations that every film from this spy universe currently has and he is adding a new twist to the timeline! Aditya wants to set up the mega clash of two of India's biggest cinematic icons Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan with a film that will be a precursor to the violent face off in Tiger vs Pathaan. He will make a film that interconnects the YRF Spy Universe further before the ultimate showdown," the source said.

The Tiger franchise, starring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif, began with Ek Tha Tiger (2012) and Tiger Zinda Hai (2017) and continued with Tiger 3 in 2023. Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham starrer Pathaan were released in January 2023. The film, which broke several records at the box office in 2023, was directed by Siddharth Anand. Siddharth Anand’s Fighter Lands Into Trouble; Air Force Opy-chocolate-day-my-love-wishes-whatsapp-messages-photos-hd-wallpapers-and-quotes-to-share-during-valentines-week-2024-5722661.html"> 'Happy Chocolate Day My Love' Wishes: WhatsApp Messages, Photos, HD Wallpapers and Quotes To Share During Valentine's Week 2024