Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 26 (ANI): Singer Shreya Ghoshal has cancelled her upcoming concert in Surat following the tragic terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam.

The concert was part of her All Hearts Tour and was scheduled to take place on Saturday, April 26, 2025, at the Pandit Dindayal Upadhyay Indoor Stadium.

Shreya, on Friday, took to her Instagram Stories to share the news with her fans through an official note that read, "In light of the recent and tragic events, the organisers along with the artist have collectively made the decision to cancel the upcoming show scheduled to happen in Surat this Saturday, April 26th. All ticket holders will receive full refunds, and the amount will be automatically refunded back to your original mode of payment. For any queries, write to events@district.in. Thank you for your understanding."

The decision comes after the terror attack at Baisaran meadow in Pahalgam on April 22, where 25 Indian nationals and one Nepali citizen were killed. Several others were left injured.

Earlier, singer Arijit Singh had also cancelled his concert in Chennai, scheduled for April 27, out of respect for the victims and their families. Arijit reshared a similar note from event organisers on his Instagram, announcing the cancellation.

The note read, "IMPORTANT UPDATE. In light of the recent and tragic events, the organisers, along with the artist, have collectively made the decision to cancel the upcoming show scheduled to happen in Chennai this Sunday, April 27th."

The note also assured ticket holders that they would receive full refunds, which would be automatically processed back to their original mode of payment. (ANI)

