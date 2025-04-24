Cricket

Pahalgam Terror Attack: Arijit Singh Cancels Chennai Concert in Wake of Terrorist Attack in Jammu and Kashmir

Arijit Singh took to the Stories section of his Instagram, and shared a note from the organisers of the event. The singer and the organisers assured the attendees that they are liable to a full refund which will shortly reflect in the original source of their payment.

Entertainment IANS| Apr 24, 2025 11:12 PM IST
Pahalgam Terror Attack: Arijit Singh Cancels Chennai Concert in Wake of Terrorist Attack in Jammu and Kashmir
Arijit Singh (Photo Credits: X)

Mumbai, April 24: Superstar singer Arijit Singh has cancelled his upcoming concert in Chennai in light of the dastardly terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Kashmir. On Thursday, Arijit took to the Stories section of his Instagram, and shared a note from the organisers of the event. The organisers stated, “In light of the recent and tragic events, the organisers along with the artist have collectively made the decision to cancel the upcoming show scheduled to happen in Chennai this Sunday, April 27”.

The singer and the organisers assured the attendees that they are liable to a full refund which will shortly reflect in the original source of their payment. “All ticket holders will receive full refunds, and the amount will be automatically refunded back to your original mode of payment. For any queries write to events@district.in Thank you for your understanding”, they added. Pahalgam Terror Attack: Ridhi Dogra Urges ‘Good Muslims’ To Stand Up for India; ‘Abir Gulaal’ Actress Hits Back After Netizens Remind of Fawad Khan, Her Pakistani Co-Star.

The deadly terror attack on the tourists claimed more than 20 lives including a local, who fought the terrorists, and tried to snatch their gun, when he was shot at. The terrorist segregated the tourists based on their faith, and shot them after finding out their religion.

The terrorist outfit, The Resistance Front (TRF) has claimed responsibility for the attack. TRF is an off-shoot of the Pakistan based terrorist group Lashkar-e-Taiba, and came into existence following the historic abrogation of Article 370 in Kashmir, which granted a special status to the Indian state, which is now a union territory. Pahalgam Terror Attack: Allu Arjun, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Sidharth Malhotra, Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon and Other Celebrities Condemn Terrorist Attack in Jammu and Kashmir.

The attack has triggered conversations about the growing presence of Pakistan sponsored terrorism in the Kashmir valley. Following the attack, India has suspended the Indus Waters Treaty. While the move has been lauded by Indians, it has drawn sharp reaction from Islamabad, with a senior Pakistani minister calling the move an act of “water warfare”. Many nations have condemned the recent terror attack with Canada being the only G7 nation which has not said a word over the attacks.

