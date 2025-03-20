New Delhi [India], March 20 (ANI): Filmmaker Tigmanshu Dhulia's directorial 'Ghamasaan' is all set to be screened at the Cinevesture International Film Festival (CIFF) in Chandigarh.

Ghamasaan is an intense action drama centered around Aditya (played by Pratik Gandhi), a fearless IPS officer on a mission to bring down the notorious dacoit Maharaj (Arshad Warsi). The film explores Aditya's struggle against corruption in a dangerous world filled with high-stakes action and emotional depth, as per a press note.

Also Read | 'Bam Bam Bhole' Takes World by Storm: Superhit Song From Salman Khan's 'Sikandar' Adds Colour to Global Holi Celebrations (Watch Video).

As part of the CIFF festival, the screening will be followed by a fireside chat with the director, Tigmanshu Dhulia, and lead actor, Pratik Gandhi. This insightful discussion will delve into the making of Ghamasaan, its compelling narrative, and the performances that have captivated audiences.

The screening will take place on March 21 and March 22.

Also Read | Alka Yagnik Birthday: When Eggs Were Hurled at the 'Ek Do Teen' Singer During Her Vancouver Show!.

Produced by Jyoti Deshpande, Piiyush Singh, Ashwini Chaudhary, Abhayanand Singh, and Saurabh Gupta, Ghamasaan debuted at MAMI 2024, where it received an overwhelmingly positive response.

The film is now set to shine at the second edition of the Cinevesture International Film Festival, where it will be screened alongside other films.

The festival will feature a diverse selection of celebrated international films and regional Indian masterpieces, celebrating global storytelling and artistic excellence. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)