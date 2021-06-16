New Delhi [India], June 16 (ANI): Indian lyricist Irshad Kamil, who had collaborated with filmmaker Imtiaz Ali for several movies, hinted at the duo's reunion with his latest birthday wish tweet for Ali.

Irshad took to his Twitter handle and wrote, "Dear #ImtiazAli Let's Discover Ourselves Again. Happy Birthday."

From several birthday wishes that the filmmaker might have received today, this would be the most special one for Imtiaz as the director's films are famous for leaving a strong imprint on each one of his fans with their exemplary storyline and songs- that are mostly written by Irshad.

The duo had worked together in films like Jab We Met, Chameli, Love Aaj Kal, Rockstar, Aashiqui 2, Raanjhanaa, Highway, Tamasha, and Jab Harry Met Sejal.

'Agar Tum Saath Ho', 'Nadaan Parinde', 'Hawaayein', 'Safar', 'Aaj Din Chadheya', 'Chor Bazari', 'Ye Ishq Haaye', 'Katiya Karu', 'Yeh Dooriyan', 'Tum hi ho Bandhu', 'Tum Se Hi' are few of the iconic songs that Irshad and Imtiaz have given to Indian cinema together.

Fans of both the stars chimed into the comments section, leaving red heart, fire, and lovestruck emoticons and asking "Do we hear a collab?"

Speaking of Imtiaz Ali, 'Socha Na Tha' was his first directorial film, which was released in 2005. He rose to fame with Kareena Kapoor Khan and Shahid Kapoor-starrer 'Jab We Met' and then gave many gems including 'Rockstar', 'Love Aaj Kal' and 'Highway'.

Several stars from the Bollywood fraternity showered birthday wishes on Imtiaz Ali as he turned 50 today. (ANI)

