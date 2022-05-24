Aishwarya Rai Bachchan with her mom, husband and daughter (Image source: Instagram)

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 24 (ANI): Actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's birthday wish for her mother Vrinda Rai is all things love.

On Tuesday, Aishwarya took to Instagram and dropped a string of images from her mom's birthday celebrations.

One of the images shows Aaradhya holding her grandmother with a pink rose in her hand, while Abhishek is seen standing in the back. The particular selfie was taken by none other than Aishwarya.

For the birthday, Aishwarya opted for a jacket over a black t-shirt while Aaradhya was seen dressed in a red tee. Junior AB sported a red-orange hoodie.

"HAPPY BIRTHDAY DEAREST DARLING MOMMYYY-DODDA. LOVE YOU FOREVER AND BEYOND.GOD BLESS ALWAYS ALLLLLWAAAAAYS," Aishwarya captioned the post.

Aishwarya and family returned from Cannes this weekend. She turned heads by donning a black Dolce & Gabbana gown and Gaurav Gupta's pink gown on the red carpet. (ANI)

