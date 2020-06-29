Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 29 (ANI): Following the announcement of his much-awaited period-drama, 'Bhuj: The Pride of India,' to be released on OTT platform, actor Ajay Devgn on Monday unveiled the intriguing poster of the film.

The 'Golmaal' star put out the poster on Instagram as he announced that the flick will directly be released on Disney Plus Hotstar. In the movie, Devgn will be seen essaying the role of Squadron Leader Vijay Karnik. In the poster, Ajay is seen dressed as the squadron leader, in the backdrop of a war scenario that features burning ground, amid army men fighting as the Indian flag is seen flying in the air.

With the post, the 'Singham' star noted, "The untold story of Squadron Leader Vijay Karnik and the brave women of Bhuj is coming to your homes with #DisneyPlusHotstarMultiplex soon! Popcorn taiyaar rakho doston, aa raha hai Bhuj: The Pride of India jald hi. First Day First Show Ki Home Delivery on @DisneyPlusHotstarVIP."

Sanjay Dutt too shared his first look from 'Bhuj' as he shared the poster of the film on Instagram. In the poster, Sanjay is seen carrying a bearded sturdy look, in the backdrop of a war-scenario. As he released the poster, Sanjay wrote, "Check out my first look from Bhuj: The Pride of India! Taiyaar raho doston, aa raha hai Bhuj: The Pride of India jald hi. First Day First Show Ki Home Delivery on @DisneyPlusHotstarVIP."

Earlier during the day, during the Disney Plus Hotstar's virtual interaction, Ajay Devgn called 'Bhuj: The Pride of India' an interesting film and said, "After Tanhaji, Bhuj is also based on a true story, the war of 1971. It's a very interesting film about how a group of people saved Bhuj from getting taken over during the war. I won't reveal more than this right now. I think it's a big scale for me."

Written and directed by Abhishek Dudhaiya, 'Bhuj: The Pride of India' the movie is against the backdrop of the Indo-Pak war in 1971. Besides Ajay and Sanjay, the movie also features Rana Daggubati, Sonakshi Sinha, Parineeti Chopra and Ammy Virk in pivotal roles. (ANI)

