New Delhi, Jul 19 (PTI) The release date of "Son of Sardaar 2", featuring Ajay Devgn, has been postponed by a week and will now hit the big screen worldwide on August 1, the makers said on Saturday.

The film from Vijay Kumar Arora is a sequel to "Son of Sardaar", which was released in 2012. It is produced by Devgn alongside Jyoti Deshpande, N R Pachisia and Pravin Talreja. It will also feature Mrunal Thakur and Vindu Dara Singh.

The makers shared the news with a post on the official Instagram handle. The text over the poster mentioned, "The Laughter Riot Just Got A New Date. 'Son of Sardaar 2' will now release in cinemas on 1st August 2025 worldwide."

The caption of the post read, "Jassi Paaji and toli will see you in cinemas worldwide on 1st August 2025."

It was previously slated to release in theatres on July 25.

"Son of Sardaar" was helmed by Ashwni Dhir and starred Devgn, late actor Mukul Dev, Sanjay Dutt and Sonakshi Sinha.

It revolved around Jaswinder "Jassi" Singh Randhawa(Devgn), who returns to his village in Punjab after spending years in London to sell ancestral property. But things take an unexpected turn.

The film emerged as box office hit and grossed Rs 161.48 crore with its worldwide collection.

