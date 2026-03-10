New Delhi [India], March 10 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday extended heartfelt greetings to Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel on the occasion of 57th Raising Day.

In a post on X, he praised the CISF, underlining their unwavering commitment, service to the nation, and patriotism.

"Greetings to the CISF personnel on Raising Day. Whether safeguarding the nation's vital installations or shielding the nation during crises, their dedication reflects the true spirit of patriotism and professionalism. Tributes to martyrs who made the supreme sacrifice for the country," he wrote.

Earlier on Friday, speaking at the celebrations of the 57th Raising Day of the Central Industrial Security Force in Cuttack, Amit Shah highlighted CISF's "crucial role" in eliminating Naxalism.

"PM Modi government is determined to free the country from Naxalism by March 31, 2026, and the CISF has played a crucial role in that effort. Whether in Odisha, Chhattisgarh, or Telangana, the CISF has played a crucial role in eliminating Naxalism. I assure you that by March 31, 2026, this country will be free from Naxalism. Our security forces will completely defeat those who dream of a Red Corridor from Tirupati to Pashupati and establish their dominance," he said.

Hailing CISF personnel's "valour and self-sacrifice" for the country, Amit Shah further expressed his gratitude for their service.

"In 56 years, CISF has not only fulfilled its original purpose but has also transformed itself by facing all kinds of challenges. Valour and sacrifice are the hallmarks of India's glorious history. By combining these qualities with dedication and armed with modern weaponry, CISF has demonstrated the courage to face all kinds of challenges. I express my heartfelt gratitude to all the personnel of the Force," he said.

On Friday, Shah said that the government will work toward bringing a strong dairy cooperative network to every village in Odisha, similar to the successful model seen in Gujarat. He said the initiative aims to strengthen rural livelihoods and economically empower women, particularly from tribal and Other Backwards Class (OBC) communities.

After inaugurating the third stream of the Sulphuric Acid Plant (SAP-III) at the Indian Farmers Fertiliser Cooperative Limited (IFFCO) unit in Paradeep, he said the expansion would also support India's push toward self-reliance in fertiliser production.

"Today in Gujarat, through 3.6 million rural women, Amul became a movement, and today Amul does business worth Rs 1.3 lakh crore. Its profit, down to every penny, goes to the women cattle herders of Gujarat. Similarly, we will explore the full potential of Odisha to enrich the tribal and OBC mothers and sisters here," Shah said.

He added that both the central and state governments would work together to introduce dairy cooperatives across villages in the state. "In the coming days, both the Bharatiya Janata Party governments will take up the programme of bringing dairy to every village in Odisha, just as it is in Gujarat," he said. (ANI)

