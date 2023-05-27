New Delhi, May 27 (PTI) Filmmaker Ajitpal Singh's acclaimed movie "Fire in the Mountains" has started streaming on SonyLIV.

The streaming service shared the news in a post on Twitter.

Also Read | Billie Eilish Finally Shows a Sneak Peek of Dragon Tattoo on Her Lower Waist in Cheeky New Video - Watch.

"A mother's love knows no bounds, but can it overcome her husband's beliefs?#FireInTheMountains streaming now on Sony LIV," SonyLIV tweeted.

"Fire in the Mountains" had its World Premiere at Sundance Film Festival 2021 in the "World Cinema Dramatic Competition".

Also Read | Anurag Kashyap Feels His Two Part Magnum Opus Gangs of Wasseypur Is the Bane of His Existence, Here’s Why.

The family drama follows a mother who toils to save money to build a road in a remote Himalayan village to take her wheelchair-bound son for physiotherapy. But her husband believes that a shamanic ritual (Jagar) is the remedy and steals her savings.

The movie features Vinamrata Rai, Chandan Bisht and Sonal Jha, and first-time actors Harshita Tewari and Mayank Singh Jaira from Uttarakhand.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)