The official teaser of Rockey Boys Season 2 is finally out! Starring Jim Sarbh, Ishwak Singh, Arjun Radhakrishnan, Regina Cassandra, the Sony LIV show this time will focus on how India became a nuclear nation and how scientists conducted the nuclear bomb test in Pokhran in May 1974. Check out the intriguing video below. Rocket Boys Review: Jim Sarbh And Ishwak Singh's Bonding As Homi Bhabha-Vikram Sarabhai Is The Highlight Of This SonyLIV Series.

Watch Rocket Boys 2 Teaser:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)