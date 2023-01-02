Karan Johar with kids, Akash Ambani with Shloka Mehta and Prithvi, Akash Ambani with Mukesh Ambani (Image Source: ANI Photos)

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 2 (ANI): It was a celebratory day for the Ambani family, as Reliance Jio Chairman Akash Ambani's son Prithvi rang in his 2nd birthday.

Akash, along with his wife Shloka Mehta organized junior Ambani's birthday bash at the Jio World Garden in Mumbai.

Dressed in a green shirt with blue jeans and navy-blue sneakers, Akash was seen holding little Prithvi, who was dressed in a checked shirt paired with black pants and shoes. Meanwhile, Shloka was seen wearing a denim jacket with a striped skirt in white and purple.

Prithvi's grandfather, billionaire Mukesh Ambani also joined the celebrations. He posed, all smiling with his son for the cameras.

A number of celebrities were captured by the shutterbugs as they came to grace the jolly occasion.

Bollywood director Karan Johar was spotted at the event with his son and daughter. The 'Student of the Year' director was dressed in a black tracksuit which he paired up with large glasses. His son Yash was also dressed in a tracksuit, while daughter Roohi was clad in a white skirt and a denim top.

Krunal Pandya, elder brother of cricketer Hardik Pandya, was also spotted at the venue with wife Pankhuri Pandya and son Kavir. They were joined by actress and cricketer Hardik Pandya's wife Natasa Stankovic. Natasa attended the bash with her son Agastya.

While Indian cricket team captain Rohit Sharma was not visible at the star-studded event, his wife Ritika Sajdeh and daughter Samaira were spotted at the birthday venue. Clad in a violet top and black skirt, Ritika looked quite trendy as she held the hand of her little one, who was dressed in a blue-coloured skirt with floral prints.

It was a winter-themed bash with lots of motifs and decorations from the Holiday season visible at the venue, including lots of lights and a large Christmas tree. (ANI)

