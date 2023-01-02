We are welcoming the New year 2023 with exciting OTT releases lined up to release on Netflix, Sony LIV, Disney+ Hotstar etc and there are some to-be-missed shows audiences can catch up. After making acting debut in Dhindora, YouTube sensation Bhuvan Bam will next be seen in Hotstar Specials’ Taaza Khabar in a never seen before avatar. It also stars Shriya Pilgaonkar and the series stars Bam in the role of a sanitation worker who aspires to become rich. Produced by Rohit Raj and Bhuvan Bam, the Himank Gaur-directed show is arriving on Disney+Hotstar on January 6. Speaking of the next exciting release is Netflix's heist series Kaleidoscope which can be watched in any order. Yes, after Bandersnatch which was a revolutionary interactive show, this Netflix special show consists of eight episodes that will be presented in an entirely randomized order. The show released this new year and is currently streaming on Netflix. Bridgerton Prequel: First Look of Young Lady Agatha Danbury Unveiled From Queen Charlotte Series (View Pic).

Speaking of the next OTT release is the second season of the superhit series Shark Tank which premieres on January 2, However, this time Amit Jain, founder of CarDekho Group, replaces ex-BharatPe co-founder Ashneer Grover. Shark Tank Season 2 to be broadcasted live from Monday to Friday on the Sony Entertainment channel and the Sony LIV app. Aishwarya Lekshmi and Vishal's sports-comedy Gatta Kusthi is streaming on Netflix from January 1. Tharun Moorthy's Malayalam movie Saudi Vellakka is arriving on Sony LIV on January 6. Below is the detailed list of the series releasing this week on the OTT platforms. Christopher Teaser: Mammootty, Amala Paul, Vinay Rai-Starrer Promises Action-Packed Investigative Thriller (Watch Video).

OTT Releases Of The Week

Series Releasing This Week

Netflix

1. Kaleidoscope: 1st January 2023

2. Lady Voyeur: 1st January 2023 | Portuguese

3. The Living Life of Adults: 4th January 2023 | Italian

Disney+ Hotstar

1. Taaza Khabar: 6th January 2023

Sony LIV

1. Fantasy Island S2: 3rd January 2023

2. Shark Tank India - S2: 2nd January 2023

3. Story of Things: 6th January 2023 | Tamil

ZEE5

1. Shikarpur: 6th January 2023 | Bengali

MX Player

1. Beautiful World: 4th January 2023 | Korean Dubbed

2. And The Winner is Love: 7th January 2023 | Chinese Dubbed

Movies Arriving on OTT This Week

Netflix

1. Gatta Kusthi: 1st January 2023 | Tamil, Telugu

Sony LIV

1. Saudi Vellakka: 6th January 2023 | Malayalam

