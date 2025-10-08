Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 8 (ANI): Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar is currently shooting for the last schedule of ace filmmaker Priyadarshan's directorial 'Haiwaan' in Mumbai, and he could not be more grateful.

On Wednesday evening, Akshay took to Instagram and shared a captivating video from the sets, expressing gratitude to director Priyadarshan and his co-star Saif Ali Khan.

"Last schedule of #Haiwaan...what a journey it's been. This character has pushed, shaped, and surprised me in so many ways. Forever grateful to Priyan Sir, your sets feel like home," he wrote.

Akshay thanked Saif for the "laughter, ease, and all those effortless moments on screen."

Saif and Akshay were last seen together in Vijay Krishna Acharya's directorial 'Tashan', which came out in 2008. It also starred Saif's wife and actor Kareena Kapoor Khan in a pivotal role.

In the video, Akshay sports a buzz cut, but what really stood out was his intense gaze, exuding full-on villain vibes.

Saiyami Kher is also a part of the film.

Expressing her excitement about joining the project, Saiyami in a press note earlier said, "Walking onto the set of Haiwaan has been overwhelming in the most beautiful way. I still remember being that little girl who sat wide-eyed in a theatre, watching Akshay sir redefine action as the or laughing endlessly at Saif sir's effortless comic timing in films that became part of our growing-up years. Back then, I never imagined that one day I would actually be on a set with the very people whose films shaped my love for cinema."

'Haiwaan' is produced by KVN Productions in association with Thespian Films, and jointly produced by Venkat K Narayana and Shailaja Desai Fenn. (ANI)

