Actor Sara Ali Khan has broken her social media silence following a public fallout with influencer Orhan Awatramani, popularly known as Orry. In her first post since the controversy began, Khan shared an Instagram Story that many have interpreted as a subtle but firm response to recent jabs made by her former friend regarding her career. Orry Takes Dig at Sara Ali Khan’s Career After She Unfollows Him on Instagram, Netizens Call Him a ‘Bully’ (View Post).

Sara Ali Khan Breaks Silence After Orry’s Jab

On Monday evening, Khan posted a birthday tribute to a friend, featuring a collage of vacation photos. While the post appeared routine, it was her choice of background music that caught the attention of fans and industry onlookers.

The actor selected the track "Naam Chale" by Vikram Sarkar, specifically highlighting lyrics that emphasise avoiding drama. The featured lines included: "Masti mein rehte, hum rehte na yaadan mein... Talented baalak na padte vivadaan mein" (We live in joy, not in memories... Talented youngsters do not get involved in controversies).

Have a Look at Sara Ali Khan’s Instagram Story Below

(Photo Credit: Instagram)

Social media users quickly noted that the lyrics seemed to serve as a direct counter-narrative to the public criticism directed at her over the last few days.

Origins of the Rift

The tension between the two, who were known to be close friends since their college days, became public last week. Speculation of a rift began when Orry posted a video titled "3 Worst Names," in which he listed "Sara, Amrita, and Palak."

Followers immediately linked these to Sara Ali Khan, her mother Amrita Singh, and actor Palak Tiwari, who is reportedly dating Sara’s brother, Ibrahim Ali Khan. Shortly after the video was posted, both Sara and Ibrahim unfollowed Orry on Instagram.

Career Jabs and Public Backlash

The situation intensified on Monday when Orry responded to a comment on one of his posts. After sharing a reel where he wore a shirt with a graphic print, a user asked what the garment was "holding together." Orry replied, "Sara Ali Khan’s hits," a remark widely seen as a sarcastic swipe at the actor's box-office record. Tara Sutaria Shares Pictures of Her ‘Hearts’ Veer Pahariya, Orry (See Post).

Orry To Make YouTube Series to Analyse Bollywood Actors’ Careers

(Photo Credit: Instagram)

The comment drew significant backlash online, with netizens on platforms like Reddit labelling the behaviour "bullying" and "attention-seeking." While Orry has continued to post, even announcing a new YouTube series to "analyse" Bollywood career trajectories, Khan has refrained from making any direct statements, opting instead for the lyrical message on her Story.

