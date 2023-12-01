Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 1 (ANI): Finally, the Akshay Kumar and Parineeti Chopra starrer 'Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue' is all set to start its journey in the OTT world.

Taking to Instagram handle, streaming platform Netflix treated fans with the film's OTT announcement along with a poster with details.

Sharing the news, they wrote, "One man who fought against all odds: Jaswant Singh Gill. Watch the incredible true story #MissionRaniganj streaming now, only on Netflix."

As soon as the news was announced, fans and followers chimed in the comment section.

One of the users wrote, "Zabardast movie ."

Another user commented, "@akshaykumar Made us tear throughout the movie "

'Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue', starring Akshay Kumar and Parineeti Chopra in the lead roles, was released in the theatres on October 6.

Akshay earlier collaborated with director Tinu Suresh Desai for the crime thriller 'Rustom'.

Akshay portrayed the role of Jaswant Singh Gill, a real-life unsung hero.

Recently, he revealed that this has been "best film" of his career. "Mission Raniganj is about 71 miners who were trapped three hundred and fifty feet below the coal mine and this Sardar Jaswant Singh Gill who was an engineer and was there at that time. Some people from France and from the UK also came. They all said that it is impossible to get them out, they're dead because there were almost trillion of gallons of water filled below with carbon dioxide sorted filling," Akshay told ANI,

He added, "Then there comes a man who decides that I am going to save them. I don't know if there is any person who knows that it's sure death still he himself went down and took them out one by one and he himself came last. I have done so many films, this film won't be a commercial success but I can easily tell you it is the best film of my career. Ye meri sabse behtareen, sabse imaandaar, sabse sachchi aur sabse achi film hai. What matters to me is that I have made an honest film."

Helmed by Tinu Suresh Desai it is produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh and Ajay Kapoor.

The film is based on the true life event of the late Jaswant Singh Gill, who led India's first successful coal mine rescue mission. (ANI)

