Mumbai [Maharashtra], May 30 (ANI): Actor Akshay Kumar takes a dip in the Holy Ganga during his visit to Varanasi for 'Samrat Prithviraj' promotions accompanied by debutante and Miss World Manushi Chillar.

The 'Khiladi' actor can be seen joining his hands above his head before springing into the waters of Varanasi as the lifeguards on a boat hold into a lifebuoy. It seemed that Akshay Kumar enjoyed his little swim as he opted for a short backstroke in the grey waters, surrounded by hues of yellow light.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Akshay Kumar shared a picture of himself wearing a mellow pink coloured kurta with a prayer bead around his neck. He was seen holding a prayer plate in his hands with diyas and flowers in it. Akshay had a red tika on his forehead as well.

The picture revealed Akshay Kumar, surrounded by throngs of people at the steps of the ghat while marigold garlands were spotted just above him. The ambience had a beautiful golden colour to it.

Debutante, Manushi Chillar also shared a string of pictures on her Instagram. She opted for a minimalistic look with a baby pink coloured, embroidered Kurti with a dupatta. A studded pair of pearl earrings and a nude lipstick shade complimented her looks. Manushi had her hair tied up in a loose bun, sporting the same red tika as her co-star Akshay Kumar.

In one of her pictures, Manushi was seen praying, folding her hands, with her eyes closed in devotion. A crowd of people were witnessed behind her in boats as well as on the ghats.

In another picture, the 2017 Miss World and Akshay Kumar held the prayer plate together with a priest helping them with offering their prayers. Manushi had her million-dollar smile on her face while Akshay had sported a sturdy look.

Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar and Manushi Chillar starrer 'Samrat Prithviraj' is set to hit the theatres on June 3. Helmed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi, 'Samrat Prithviraj' is a biopic on legendary warrior Prithviraj Chauhan. The movie is also Manushi Chillar's first break into Bollywood. (ANI)

