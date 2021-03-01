Washington [US], March 1 (ANI): Veteran Hollywood actor and filmmaker Al Pacino who appeared to be taking a nap during the 2021 Golden Globes ceremony soon began trending on social media.

According to E! News, footage of the iconic 80-year-old actor, who was nominated for 'Best Actor, Television Series Drama' for his role on Amazon's 'Hunters', went viral after social media users began to debate whether Al had drifted to sleep.

Prior to The Crown's Josh O'Connor's win, the camera showed the 5 nominees, and the 'Godfather' actor appeared to be either have closed his eyes or was looking downward until he suddenly looked front and center with a bit of a jolt.

One twitter user posted, "yall just had to wake al pacino up from his nap huh."

"Al Pacino sleeping at the #GoldenGlobes is the most I've ever related to a celebrity," a another user posted on Twitter.

If Al was indeed enjoying a nap during the big event, the actor can take solace in the fact that previously other prominent Hollywood names have also struggled to stay awake during major moments.

As per E! News, back in January 2019, Justin Timberlake had shared a video from his 38th birthday celebration that showed his wife Jessica Biel enjoying a nap. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)