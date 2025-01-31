Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 31 (ANI): Actor Alaya F on Friday completed five years as an actor.

Alaya, who made her debut opposite Saif Ali Khan in 'Jawaani Jaaneman', took to Instagram and penned a note filled with love and gratitude.

"Today marks 5 years since my debut film Jawaani Jaaneman! 5 years of me being an actor. So much more to prove, so much more to do, so much more to accomplish.. but for today, I feel only and only gratitude for the film that gave me the most incredible start to my career. Feeling blessed and grateful and excited to see what the next 5 years hold," she posted.

Alaya also posted a clip showcasing several scenes from the movie.

The flick revolves around father-daughter duo having a roller-coaster of fun, emotions and lots of heart-warming moments thrown in.Besides Saif and Alaya, Tabu was also seen in a pivotal role in the movie. She essayed the role of Alaya's mother and Saif's long lost love interest.

'Jawaani Jaaneman' is produced by Jackky Bhagnani's Pooja Entertainment in association with Saif's Black Knight Films and Jay Shewakramani's Northern Lights Films.

After 'Jawaani Jaaneman', Alaya thrilled the netizens with her performances in films like 'Freddy', 'Srikanth', and 'U-Turn' among others. (ANI)

