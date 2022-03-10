Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 10 (ANI): Filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali's recently released magnum opus starring Alia Bhatt in the lead role has crossed the Rs 100 crore mark at the Indian box office.

The film, which was released on February 25, also secured the third-biggest opening as well the biggest non-holiday opening for a Bollywood film since the start of the pandemic.

Taking to her Instagram handle on Thursday, Alia thanked the audiences for their love and celebrated by enjoying a vegan burger with fries.

She penned the caption, "Happy century to Gangubai and happy vegan burger + fry to Alia. Thank you for all the love."

Indian movie critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh on Wednesday shared the figures and informed that the movie has proved to be the fourth Hindi film to achieve the 100 crore mark post-pandemic.

He tweeted, "And #GangubaiKathiawadi hits century today [Wed], the fourth #Hindi film to achieve this number [100 cr], post pandemic [#Sooryavanshi, #PushpaHindi, #83TheFilm]... [Week 2] Fri 5.01 cr, Sat 8.20 cr, Sun 10.08 cr, Mon 3.41 cr, Tue 4.01 cr. Total: Rs. 99.64 cr. #India biz."

'Gangubai Kathiawadi' revolves around a maiden sold by a suitor into prostitution and how she becomes a prominent and celebrated figure in the underworld and Kamathipua red-light district. It also starred superstar Ajay Devgn in a pivotal role. (ANI)

