Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 9 (ANI): Actor Alia Bhatt has treated her fans with a glimpse of her adventurous yet relaxing getaway in Thailand.

On Thursday, the 'Jigra' actor posted a bunch of pictures on Instagram and wrote, "If you didn't post a beach photo, did you even go on vacation? @anithailand thank you for the memories ..... and the tann."

From beautiful landscapes to enjoying good music, Alia shared it all.

In one of the pictures, Alia can be seen enjoying the beach, flaunting her physique in a black bikini. She also did a jet ski.

The actor also can be seen taking a sun bath with her sister Shaheen Bhatt.

Before this album, Alia had dropped adorable pictures with her loved ones from Thailand on Instagram and captioned, "2025: where love leads & the rest just follows...!! Happy New Year all."

Alia shared a selfie with her husband and actor Ranbir Kapoor where he can be seen kissing Alia while daughter Raha Kapoor can be seen sitting in his lap.

In one of the pictures, Alia is enjoying the sunset with Ranbir and Raha on a yacht.

She also dropped pictures with family and friends featuring her mother and sister Soni Razdan and Shaheen Bhatt, in-laws Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and Neetu Kapoor and Ayan Mukerji.

Alia and Ranbir were vacationing in Thailand with their family and close friends.

Now, Alia has been back at work after the vacation.

On Tuesday, she took to Instagram and shared a couple of pictures from her working day.

The first image shows Alia flaunting her makeup.

"Back to the grind," she captioned the post.

In another picture, Alia could be seen posing with her team.

The caption of the second image read, "With my team behind."

Meanwhile, on the acting front, Alia will be seen headlining the spy drama 'Alpha' with Sharvari. Directed by Shiv Rawail, 'Alpha' is set to be a notable addition to Yash Raj Films' acclaimed spy universe.

She is also set to appear in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's upcoming film 'Love and War,' which also stars Vicky Kaushal and Ranbir Kapoor. Alia Bhatt earlier collaborated with Bhansali in the 2022 drama Gangubai Kathiawadi.

The film was officially announced in January 2024. The original announcement on Instagram read, "We Bring You Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Epic Saga 'Love & War.' See You At The Movies Christmas 2025."

It was accompanied by the signatures of the lead trio, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Vicky Kaushal.

'Love and War' is expected to go on floors in the coming months. (ANI)

