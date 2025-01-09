Actors Shahid Kapoor and Pooja Hegde are set to take the stage during International League T20 (ILT20) with their song "Bhasad Macha" in Dubai. The two will be seen in the upcoming film Deva, which features the song ‘Bhasad Macha’ in its OST. ‘Deva’: Shahid Kapoor Unveils Teaser, Calls It His ‘Most Challenging Film Yet’ (Watch Video).

A source close to the film said, “Shahid Kapoor and Pooja Hegde are ready to set the stage ablaze at the ILT20 opening ceremony in Dubai on January 12th, where they will perform Bhasad Macha in front of a massive crowd”. The source added, “With Shahid’s electrifying swag and the duo’s breathtaking dance moves, it’s going to be a spectacle to remember. Dubai is about to experience pure bhasad, this performance will have the audience on their feet and leave everyone buzzing with excitement just days ahead of the film’s release”.

Shahid Kapoor, Pooja Hegde and Sonam Bajwa at the ILT20 Opening Ceremony

The International League T20 is a T20 cricket tournament being played in the United Arab Emirates. It is sanctioned by the Emirates Cricket Board. The first edition of the tournament was originally scheduled to take place during January and February 2023, but it was rescheduled to take place from January 2024, with six teams competing. Earlier, Shahid spoke with the media at the green carpet of International Indian Film Academy Awards. ‘Deva’ Release Date: Shahid Kapoor’s High-Octane Action Film To Hit Screens on January 31, 2025 (View Poster).

Sharing insights about the film, the actor had said, “Well, it’s an action film so, it has a lot of action. It also has the thrill element, hopefully you will be wondering who did it, till the end. It’s an extremely aggressive character that I’m playing. It’s a very alive film, it should be able to jump you out and make you feel its energy, if we cut the right teaser and the trailer. It’s out on February 14, next year, and I can’t wait for the audience to give their feedback”. Produced by Zee Studios and Roy Kapur Films, Deva is set to release on January 31, 2025.

