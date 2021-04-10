Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 10 (ANI): Bollywood star Alia Bhatt on Saturday treated fans to stunning sun-kissed pictures of her, as she continues to stay in isolation after testing positive for COVID-19.

The 'Student Of The Year' star took to Instagram and channeled her weekend mood as she could be seen lying down on a couch.

The actor sported a no-makeup look as she donned a white low neck top, and is seen candidly posing for the camera while glaring into the lens.

The second photo is a close-up image of half of the actor's face as she flaunts her chiselled jawline. The actor is seen in a comfy mood as she rests herself out lying on the bed at home.

The 'Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania' star captioned the post, "dreamers never wake up, " (added a cloud with a silver lining which seems to represent the hope to recover soon from the virus).

Celebrity followers including 'The White Tiger' breakout star Gourav Adarsh and more than 5 lakh fans liked the post on the photo-sharing platform.

Others including Jacqueline Fernandez chimed into the comments section writing " Wow" and dropped a red heart emoticon. Fashion designer Ami Patel dropped heart emoticons as she praised Alia's adorable snaps.

On the work front, Alia, who was last seen in the 2020 film 'Sadak 2', will be next seen in Ayan Mukherji's directorial 'Brahmastra', alongside rumoured beau Ranbir Kapoor and megastar Amitabh Bachchan.

Produced under Karan Johar's banner of Dharma Productions, the superhero movie will also feature Nagarjuna and Dimple Kapadia in pivotal roles. She also has Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Gangubai Kathiawali', SS Rajamouli's magnum opus 'RRR', and Shah Rukh Khan's 'Darlings' in the pipeline. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)