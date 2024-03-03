Jamnagar (Gujarat) [India], March 3 (ANI): From decor to celebrities attending the pre-wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant have become the talk of the town.

The videos and pictures are making people go crazy by building more excitement for the actual wedding.

Now, among the viral videos, it was Alia Bhatt's cute video with daughter Raha, which caught the eyes of fans on social media.

As per the jungle-themed bash on Day 2, Alia donned a forest-themed pantsuit with daughter Raha twinning her in a dress with the same print.

Mother and daughter duo took a stroll around the event premises and catchup with groom-to-be Anant Ambani.

In the viral videos, Alia runs into Anant, who warmly greets Raha.

Interestingly, Ranbir and Akash Ambani share a close bond and the Ambani brothers are often seen visiting Ranbir and Alia's home to catch up with them.

Reliance Chairman Mukesh Ambani's youngest son, Anant Ambani, is set to tie the knot with industrialist Viren Merchant's daughter, Radhika Merchant, later this year.

Celebrity designer Manish Malhotra on Saturday shared a few glimpses from the Day 2 venue.

Taking to Instagram, Malhotra shared a string of pictures that he captioned, "Creative Indian Artistry in #jamnagar at its Finest under the guidance of Mrs Nita Ambani."

Filled with vitality, flowers, and gentle tones, the venue emanates a surreal and captivating atmosphere.

One of the pictures features elephant-shaped door handles while the walls could be seen adorned with hand-painted peacocks and monkeys. All other rooms at the venue are designed with floral patterns.

The three-day pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant began on Friday in Jamnagar.

Guests from all around the world are in Jamnagar, Gujarat to attend the pre-wedding festivities of Reliance Chairman Mukesh Ambani's youngest son, Anant.

Day 1 of the festivities witnessed a special drone show followed by a splendid performance by pop sensation Rihanna. (ANI)

