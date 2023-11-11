Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 11 (ANI): Actor Allu Arjun on Saturday mourned the demise of Telugu actor Chandra Mohan.

Taking to Instagram, Allu shared a post on his stories which he captioned, "Rest in peace Chandra Mohan Garu. You will always be remembered in our hearts."

The veteran actor passed away after a cardiac arrest at Hyderabad's Apollo Hospital today.

The 82-year-old actor breathed his last on Saturday morning around 9.57 am at Hyderabad's Apollo Hospital, as per information shared by Apollo PRO Jagan.

The final farewell and last rites are scheduled to take place in Hyderabad on November 13 Monday.

Mallampalli Chandrasekhar Rao popularly known as Chandra Mohan known for his work in Telugu films. Born on May 23, 1943, in Pamidimukkala village in the Krishna region of Andhra Pradesh. He entered the Telugu film industry in 1966 with the release of 'Rangula Ratnam,' for which he won the Nandi award for best actor from the state government.

He had acted in a number of films, including 'Shankarabharanam', 'Seethaamalakshmi', 'Padaharella Vayasu', 'Siri Siri Muvva', and 'Chandamama Raave'.

He has won two Nandi Awards and one Filmfare Award South.

Apart from Allu Arjun, Megastar Chiranjeevi also penned an emotional note after hearing about the demise of Telugu actor. He took to X and wrote, "It is very sad to know that the senior actor and protagonist Chandramohan Garu, who left an indelible mark in the minds of Telugu people through his versatile acting skills in many such films as 'Sirisirimuvva', 'Sankarabharanam', 'Radhakalyanam' and 'Nakoo Pellam Khali' is no more."

https://twitter.com/KChiruTweets/status/1723221821883904495

He remembered the time he worked with him in his debut film 'Pranam Kharidu'.

"In my debut film 'Pranam Kharidu' he gave an outstanding performance in the role of a mute. Our first acquaintance on that occasion turned into a good friendship and an even greater bond. It is a personal loss for me to no longer be close to him.May his soul rest in peace, my deepest condolences to his family and fans. ," Chiranjeevi added.

Taking to X, Jr NTR conveyed his deep sadness over Chandra Mohan's untimely demise.

https://twitter.com/tarak9999/status/1723205435367288898

He wrote in Telugu, "It is very sad to see the untimely death of Chandramohan Garu, who has earned a special recognition for himself by playing different roles in films for many decades. My deepest condolences to his family and may his soul rest in peace." (ANI)

