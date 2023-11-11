Actress Parineeti Chopra is currently enjoying a vacation with her new husband Raghav Chadha. After a glamour-packed wedding, the actress wished her beau happy birthday and called him the best gift god could have given her. Taking to Instagram, Parineeti wrote: "You're the best gift God has given me, my Ragaii!” She added: “Your mind and intelligence amaze me. Your values, honesty and faith make me want to be a better human being. Your commitment to family makes me feel blessed everyday. You’re a vintage gentleman in a whacko world. Your calm is my medicine. Parineeti Chopra Takes Post-Wedding Girls Trip to the Maldives With the Coolest Girl Gang Including 'Mom and Mother-in-Law'! (View Pics).

“Today is officially my favourite day because you were born today, for me. Happy birthday husband! Thank you for choosing me back.” Looking like two hapless lovebirds who are lost with one another, the actress’ social media was flooded with positive comments where fans praised the couple’s chemistry, as well as their genuine passion for each other while wishing Raghav on his birthday.

Parineeti Chopra & Raghav Chadha

The Ishqzaade actress celebrated her first Karwa Chauth with her husband, after her marriage to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader on September 24 in a private luxury hotel in Udaipur. The couple is very different in personality and career choices, though their love for each other is very much real. To celebrate their marriage, Parineeti had also recorded her own song titled "O Piya" which was an ode to her husband. Parineeti Chopra Looks Vibrant in Yellow Anarkali Suit, Actress Shares Gorgeous Pics From Her Chooda Ceremony.

On the work front, the actress was most recently seen in the Akshay Kumar-starrer Mission Raniganj which earned highly positive reviews. She will next be seen in the Ranbir Kapoor-starrer film Animal which will come on December 1, 2023.

