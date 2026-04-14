Washington DC [US], April 14 (ANI): The first trailer for 'Insidious: Out of the Further,' the upcoming sixth instalment in the popular horror franchise, was unveiled by Sony Pictures during its CinemaCon presentation on Monday.

According to Deadline, the new chapter stars Amelia Eve as Gemma, a young mother raising her daughter in the same house where she grew up.

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Her life takes a dark turn when she discovers that she can travel into The Further, the mysterious world of lost souls that has long been at the center of the Insidious series.

But Gemma soon learns that her powers are far more dangerous than she imagined. She not only has the ability to enter The Further, but can also bring the beings living there back into the real world. Once the demons become aware of her gift, they begin to cross over, turning the world around her into a terrifying nightmare.

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Take a look

https://www.instagram.com/reel/DXGH4J8iBd_/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==

The film also features Brandon Perea, Lin Shaye, Misie Richardson-Sellers, Sam Spruell, Laura Gordon, and Island Austin in key roles.

'Insidious: Out of the Further' is directed by Jacob Chase, who also co-wrote the script with David Leslie Johnson. The story details are still being kept secret.

The film is backed by a strong producing team that includes Jason Blum, Oren Peli, James Wan, and Leigh Whannell. Ryan Turek, Steven Schneider, Brian Kavanaugh-Jones, and David Leslie Johnson serve as executive producers.

The Insidious franchise first began in 2010 and quickly became one of the most successful horror series in recent years. Known for its chilling stories about hauntings and the dark realm called The Further, the franchise has earned a loyal fan following worldwide.

The previous film, 'Insidious: The Red Door,' released in 2023, became the highest-grossing title in the series. Overall, the franchise has earned more than $740 million globally, as Deadline. With the latest trailer now out, fans can expect another frightening journey when Insidious: Out of the Further arrives this August.

The film is set to release in theatres on August 21. (ANI)

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