Kathmandu [Nepal], December 3 (ANI): American-Indian Rapper Raja Kumari on Friday landed in Kathmandu for her show scheduled at a local club on Saturday evening.

Grammy-nominated rapper Raja Kumari will be performing in a concert to be held at Club Fahrenheit in the tourist spot of Thamel in Kathmandu.

Also Read | Uglies: Laverne Cox Joins the Cast of Netflix’s Dystopian Fanatasy Film.

Upon arrival at the airport at around 2 pm (local time) on Friday, she was welcomed by fans and media persons. The temperature at the airport sored high as she said "Namaste Nepal" while waving the Nepali flag.

She also said that she will sing songs from the new album among the Nepali audience. This is her second visit to Nepal. Earlier, she had come to Nepal in 2017 and visited Pashupatinath temple.

Also Read | Money Heist Season 5 Volume 2 in HD Leaked on TamilRockers & Telegram Channels for Free Download and Watch Online; Alvaro Morte's Netflix Series Is the Latest Victim of Piracy?.

Swetha Yellagragadha Rao renowned for her stage name Raja Kumari, she has collaborated with some of the world's biggest names in music, such as Given Stephanie, Fifth Harmony, Fallout Boy and Divine.

She has also starred in movies such as Judmental Hai Kya, Gully Boy, Shahrukh Khan-starrer 'Zero', and Mom. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)