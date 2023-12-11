Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 11 (ANI): Every Sunday megastar Amitabh Bachchan comes out of his house Jalsa to meet and greet his fans. This time he was joined by his grandson Agastya Nanda.

In the early hours of Monday, Big B took to X (formerly Twitter) and shared a couple of pics from his fans' meet and greet.

He captioned the pics, "T 4856 - Sunoo !!," followed by a rose emoticon.

The pictures feature, Big B waving at his fans outside his residence, along with his grandson Agastya on the pedestal.

'The Archies' actor flaunted his sweet smile in front of the fans. Another picture, taken from behind, showed how excited everyone was to see the 'Don' actor.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Amitabh Bachchan was last seen in the sci-fi action thriller film 'Ganapath' alongside Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon.

He will be next seen in the upcoming sci-fi film 'Kalki 2898 AD' alongside Prabhas and Deepika Padukone.

He also has a courtroom drama film 'Section 84' in his kitty.

Talking about Agastya, he recently made his acting debut with Zoya Akhtar's directorial film 'The Archies' which also starred SRK's daughter Suhana Khan and Boney Kapoor's daughter Khushi Kapoor.

'The Archies' follows the lives of Archie, Betty, Veronica, Jughead, Reggie, Ethel, and Dilton and takes audiences to the fictional hilly town of Riverdale. The film explores friendship, freedom love, heartbreak, and rebellion.

Dot, Mihir Ahuja, Vedang Raina, and Yuvraj Menda are also a part of 'The Archies'.

He will also be seen alongside legendary actor Dharmendra in the film 'Ekkis'. Helmed by Sriram Raghavan the film will release on January 10, 2025. (ANI)

